TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

TXZ035-212115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle early in the morning,

then partly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon. partly

sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-212115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ021-212115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-212115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon. Sunny with slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-212115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-212115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-212115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-212115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-212115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-212115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny with slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-212115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-212115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-212115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ033-212115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-212115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-212115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon. Sunny with slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-212115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-212115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-212115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ040-212115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-212115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ042-212115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-212115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-212115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

