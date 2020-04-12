TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020

_____

259 FPUS54 KLUB 120826

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

TXZ035-122115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

morning, then shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-122115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog before daybreak. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

north 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ021-122115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

morning, then shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ022-122115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning, then shifting

to the north 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ023-122115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning, then

increasing to north 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ024-122115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the morning, then increasing to north 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely and slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ025-122115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog before daybreak. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and snow after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ027-122115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning, then shifting

to the north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow and showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ028-122115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny then becoming sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow and slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ029-122115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow and slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ030-122115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow and slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ031-122115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ032-122115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Patchy fog

before daybreak. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ033-122115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and snow after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-122115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny then becoming sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-122115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-122115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ038-122115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ039-122115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy then becoming sunny through early

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the morning, then shifting to the northwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-122115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-122115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the morning, then shifting to the northwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-122115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-122115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ044-122115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy before daybreak then becoming

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather