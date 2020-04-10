TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020
555 FPUS54 KLUB 100819
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
TXZ035-102115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ026-102115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight
chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ021-102115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ022-102115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ023-102115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ024-102115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ025-102115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight
chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ027-102115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ028-102115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ029-102115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ030-102115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ031-102115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight
chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ032-102115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight
chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ033-102115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ034-102115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ036-102115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ037-102115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ038-102115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ039-102115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ040-102115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ041-102115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ042-102115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ043-102115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around
30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ044-102115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
319 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
