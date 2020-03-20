TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020

802 FPUS54 KLUB 200711

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

TXZ035-202115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ026-202115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ021-202115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ022-202115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ023-202115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ024-202115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ025-202115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ027-202115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ028-202115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ029-202115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ030-202115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ031-202115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ032-202115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ033-202115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ034-202115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ036-202115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ037-202115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ038-202115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ039-202115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ040-202115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ041-202115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ042-202115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ043-202115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ044-202115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

211 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

