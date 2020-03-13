TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

TXZ035-132130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ026-132130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ021-132130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ022-132130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ023-132130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ024-132130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ025-132130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ027-132130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ028-132130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ029-132130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ030-132130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ031-132130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Rain

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ032-132130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ033-132130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ034-132130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ036-132130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ037-132130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ038-132130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ039-132130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ040-132130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs around 70. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ041-132130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then widespread rain and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ042-132130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then widespread rain and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ043-132130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ044-132130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

