TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020

713 FPUS54 KLUB 020814

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

TXZ035-022215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ026-022215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-022215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ022-022215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ023-022215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ024-022215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ025-022215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-022215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ028-022215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ029-022215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ030-022215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ031-022215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-022215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-022215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ034-022215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ036-022215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ037-022215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-022215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ039-022215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-022215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ041-022215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ042-022215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ043-022215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ044-022215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

214 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

