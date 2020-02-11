TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
TXZ035-112230-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and light sleet likely
in the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain, rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with light freezing rain, light sleet and rain
likely in the evening, then a chance of snow and light freezing
rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ026-112230-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow
early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, snow and
light freezing rain late in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and light sleet in the
evening, then rain, snow and light sleet with light freezing rain
likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ021-112230-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Light freezing rain likely through
the day. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow with light freezing rain likely in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow
accumulation 2 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ022-112230-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain early in the
morning, then light freezing rain and snow likely late in the
morning. Chance of light freezing rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with light freezing rain likely in the evening,
then light freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to
5 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ023-112230-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain early in the
morning, then light freezing rain and snow likely late in the
morning. Chance of light freezing rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with light freezing rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow and slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Total snow
accumulation 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ024-112230-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow in the morning.
Chance of rain through the day. Chance of light freezing rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, light sleet likely, chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the evening, then snow and chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ025-112230-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and rain likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, snow, light freezing rain and
light sleet in the evening, then snow, rain and light sleet with
light freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ027-112230-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and light freezing rain early in the morning, then
light freezing rain and snow likely in the late morning and early
afternoon. Chance of light freezing rain and snow late in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow with light freezing rain likely in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow
accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ028-112230-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain early in the
morning, then light freezing rain and snow likely late in the
morning. Chance of light freezing rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Near steady temperature around
30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow with light freezing rain likely in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Total snow
accumulation 3 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ029-112230-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of light freezing rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Near steady temperature around
30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with light freezing rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow and light freezing rain after midnight.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to
4 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ030-112230-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of light freezing rain, snow and light
sleet in the afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature
around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, light sleet and light freezing rain likely in
the evening, then snow and chance of light freezing rain after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total
snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ031-112230-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain, snow and
light sleet. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain, snow, light sleet and light freezing
rain in the evening, then snow, light sleet and rain with light
freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation
around 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ032-112230-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and snow in the
morning. Chance of rain through the day. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain, light sleet, snow and light freezing
rain in the evening, then rain, light sleet with snow and light
freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation
up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ033-112230-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Light freezing rain and snow early in the morning, then
light freezing rain and snow likely in the late morning and
afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Near steady
temperature around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain in the evening,
then a chance of light freezing rain and snow after midnight.
Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to
4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ034-112230-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Light freezing rain and snow with light sleet likely in
the morning, then light freezing rain, snow and rain likely in
the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain in the evening,
then a chance of light freezing rain and snow after midnight.
Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to
3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ036-112230-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow and light
sleet early in the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain,
snow, light sleet and rain in the late morning and afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, light sleet likely, chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow, light sleet
and chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ037-112230-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, rain, snow and
light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain, light freezing
rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain, light sleet, light freezing rain and
snow in the evening, then snow, light sleet and rain with light
freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation
around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an
inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of light freezing rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ038-112230-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and
light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain, light sleet and light freezing rain in
the evening, then rain, snow and light sleet with freezing rain
likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ039-112230-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Light freezing rain, snow, light sleet and rain likely
in the morning, then rain, light freezing rain and snow likely in
the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain in the evening,
then a chance of light freezing rain and snow after midnight.
Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to
3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ040-112230-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Light freezing rain, light sleet, snow and rain likely
through early afternoon, then a chance of rain, light freezing
rain, snow and light sleet late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet
accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow with light freezing rain and rain likely
in the evening, then a chance of snow and light freezing rain
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow
accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ041-112230-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet, snow
likely and chance of rain early in the morning, then light
freezing rain, light sleet and rain likely late in the morning.
Chance of rain, light freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the
afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with light sleet, rain and light freezing rain
likely in the evening, then snow likely and chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ042-112230-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and light
sleet early in the morning, then rain, light freezing rain and
light sleet likely late in the morning. Chance of rain, light
sleet and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light sleet, rain, light freezing rain likely and snow
in the evening, then light sleet with possible snow, rain and
freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ043-112230-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain through early
afternoon. Chance of rain through the day. Chance of light sleet
in the late morning and afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain, light sleet and light freezing rain
likely in the evening, then rain, snow, light sleet and light
freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to
1 inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the morning, then sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ044-112230-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
404 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light freezing rain
early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and light sleet in the evening, then
rain, light sleet, snow and freezing rain after midnight. Snow
and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
