TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020
_____
829 FPUS54 KLUB 270909
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
TXZ035-272215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ026-272215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ021-272215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to
30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance
of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ022-272215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ023-272215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ024-272215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain in the
morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ025-272215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming sunny early in the afternoon
then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain in the
morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph early in the morning. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ027-272215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ028-272215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ029-272215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ030-272215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late evening and after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ031-272215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late evening and after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain in the
morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ032-272215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming sunny early in the afternoon
then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ033-272215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ034-272215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ036-272215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the late evening and after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ037-272215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
late evening and after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ038-272215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ039-272215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest
15 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ040-272215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
snow. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ041-272215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ042-272215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ043-272215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ044-272215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
309 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather