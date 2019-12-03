TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019
_____
088 FPUS54 KLUB 030927
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
TXZ035-032215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ026-032215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ021-032215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ022-032215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ023-032215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ024-032215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ025-032215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ027-032215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ028-032215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ029-032215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ030-032215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ031-032215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ032-032215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ033-032215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ034-032215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ036-032215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ037-032215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ038-032215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ039-032215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ040-032215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ041-032215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ042-032215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ043-032215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ044-032215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather