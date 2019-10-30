TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019
_____
863 FPUS54 KLUB 300757
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
TXZ035-302115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of light freezing drizzle and snow early in the
morning, then a chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and slight
chance of drizzle late in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ026-302115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ021-302115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of zero to 32 above zero in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ022-302115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ023-302115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and
light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ024-302115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of light freezing drizzle and light
sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ025-302115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of light freezing drizzle and
light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ027-302115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of zero to 35 above zero in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ028-302115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ029-302115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of light freezing drizzle and snow in
the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ030-302115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of light freezing drizzle and light
sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ031-302115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle and
light sleet early in the morning, then a chance of drizzle, light
freezing drizzle and light sleet late in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ032-302115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle and light sleet
early in the morning, then a chance of drizzle and light freezing
drizzle late in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ033-302115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with slight chance of light freezing drizzle and
snow early in the morning, then cloudy with slight chance of
drizzle, light freezing drizzle and snow late in the morning.
Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ034-302115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing drizzle and snow
early in the morning, then cloudy with chance of light freezing
drizzle, snow and slight chance of drizzle late in the morning.
Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ036-302115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of light freezing drizzle early in the morning,
then a chance of drizzle late in the morning. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ037-302115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of light freezing drizzle early in the morning.
Chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ038-302115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle early in
the morning. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs around 40.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ039-302115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Slight
chance of light freezing drizzle early in the morning. Slight
chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ040-302115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle early in
the morning. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ041-302115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of light freezing drizzle and drizzle early in the
morning, then a slight chance of drizzle late in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ042-302115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of drizzle and light freezing drizzle early in the
morning, then a slight chance of drizzle late in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ043-302115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of light freezing drizzle early in the morning.
Chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ044-302115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
257 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle early in
the morning. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather