TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 28, 2019

_____

830 FPUS54 KLUB 290809

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

TXZ035-292115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ026-292115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing drizzle in

the evening, then light freezing rain likely after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light

freezing rain or snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-292115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs 42 to 48. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light freezing

drizzle in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ022-292115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of light

freezing drizzle in the evening, then a chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-292115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing drizzle in

the evening, then light freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light freezing rain

and snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ024-292115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing drizzle in

the evening, then light freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ025-292115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing drizzle in

the evening, then light freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-292115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ028-292115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of snow or chance of light

freezing rain and slight chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ029-292115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow

or light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ030-292115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then light

freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

or snow or light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ031-292115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then light

freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

or snow or light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-292115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy light freezing drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then light

freezing rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

or snow in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-292115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ034-292115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ036-292115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, patchy drizzle and light

freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

light freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ037-292115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy light freezing drizzle

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

light freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-292115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

light freezing rain likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ039-292115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ040-292115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ041-292115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-292115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ043-292115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ044-292115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

309 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around

40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather