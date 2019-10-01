TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 30, 2019
_____
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ026-012130-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ021-012130-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon, then
showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ022-012130-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ023-012130-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ024-012130-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ025-012130-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ027-012130-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ028-012130-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ029-012130-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ030-012130-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ031-012130-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ032-012130-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ033-012130-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ034-012130-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ036-012130-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ037-012130-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ038-012130-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ039-012130-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ040-012130-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon. Chance of showers early in the afternoon, then showers
and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around
60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ041-012130-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ042-012130-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ043-012130-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ044-012130-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
304 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
