TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019
_____
235 FPUS54 KLUB 300833
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
TXZ035-302115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ026-302115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ021-302115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ022-302115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ023-302115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ024-302115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ025-302115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ027-302115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ028-302115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ029-302115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around
80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ030-302115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ031-302115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ032-302115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ033-302115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around
80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ034-302115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ036-302115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming cloudy late in the morning
then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ037-302115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ038-302115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ039-302115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ040-302115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ041-302115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ042-302115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ043-302115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ044-302115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
333 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
