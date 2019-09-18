TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
TXZ035-182115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ026-182115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ021-182115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ022-182115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ023-182115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ024-182115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ025-182115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ027-182115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ028-182115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ029-182115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ030-182115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ031-182115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ032-182115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ033-182115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ034-182115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ036-182115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ037-182115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ038-182115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ039-182115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ040-182115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ041-182115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ042-182115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ043-182115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ044-182115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
314 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
