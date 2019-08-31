TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019
_____
336 FPUS54 KLUB 310808
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
TXZ035-312115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-312115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ021-312115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-312115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ023-312115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ024-312115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ025-312115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ027-312115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ028-312115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ029-312115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ030-312115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ031-312115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ032-312115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ033-312115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ034-312115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ036-312115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-312115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ038-312115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ039-312115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ040-312115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-312115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-312115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ043-312115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ044-312115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
308 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather