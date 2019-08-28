TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 27, 2019
_____
869 FPUS54 KLUB 280748
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
TXZ035-282115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ026-282115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ021-282115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-282115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ023-282115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-282115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ025-282115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ027-282115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ028-282115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ029-282115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-282115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ031-282115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ032-282115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ033-282115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ034-282115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ036-282115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ037-282115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ038-282115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ039-282115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ040-282115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-282115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ042-282115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ043-282115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ044-282115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
248 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather