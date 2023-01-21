TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

251 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

TXZ180-212215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

251 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ201-212215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

251 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ215-212215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

251 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning.

Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

TXZ216-212215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

251 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

TXZ259-212215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

251 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

TXZ260-212215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

251 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

TXZ261-212215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

251 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ262-212215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

251 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

