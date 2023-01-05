TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023 _____ 524 FPUS54 KLCH 050934 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 334 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023 TXZ180-052215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 334 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ201-052215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 334 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ215-052215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 334 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ216-052215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 334 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ259-052215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 334 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ260-052215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 334 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ261-052215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 334 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ262-052215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 334 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather