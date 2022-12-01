TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

_____

264 FPUS54 KLCH 010956

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

356 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

TXZ180-012245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

356 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ201-012245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

356 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. More

humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ215-012245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

356 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. More

humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ216-012245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

356 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ259-012245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

356 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ260-012245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

356 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ261-012245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

356 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ262-012245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

356 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

