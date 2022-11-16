TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

325 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

