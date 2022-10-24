TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 23, 2022

574 FPUS54 KLCH 240753

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

253 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

TXZ180-242245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

253 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

TXZ201-242245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

253 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature falling to around 80 this afternoon.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ215-242245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

253 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ216-242245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

253 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ259-242245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

253 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

TXZ260-242245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

253 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

TXZ261-242245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

253 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ262-242245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

253 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

