Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

233 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ201-012215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

233 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into

the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ215-012215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

233 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling

into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ216-012215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

233 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling

into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ259-012215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

233 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ260-012215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

233 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ261-012215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

233 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into

the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ262-012215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

233 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling

into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

