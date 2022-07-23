TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ 048 FPUS54 KLCH 230850 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 TXZ180-232215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ201-232215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ215-232215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ216-232215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ259-232215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ260-232215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ261-232215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ262-232215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$