TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 30, 2022

_____

872 FPUS54 KLCH 310839

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

339 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

TXZ180-312230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

339 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ201-312230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

339 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ215-312230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

339 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ216-312230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

339 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ259-312230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

339 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ260-312230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

339 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ261-312230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

339 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ262-312230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

339 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather