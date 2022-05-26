TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

218 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

TXZ180-261030-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

218 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ201-261030-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

218 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ215-261030-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

218 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ216-261030-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

218 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

TXZ259-261030-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

218 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ260-261030-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

218 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ261-261030-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

218 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ262-261030-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

218 AM CDT Thu May 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

