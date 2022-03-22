TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

_____

175 FPUS54 KLCH 221210 AAA

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

710 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

TXZ180-222215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

710 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds, large hail, and tornadoes this morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ201-222215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

710 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ215-222215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

710 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-222215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

710 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and tornadoes. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-222215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

710 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ260-222215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

710 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ261-222215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

710 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ262-222215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

710 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather