TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 29, 2021

_____

369 FPUS54 KLCH 300950

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

350 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

TXZ180-302230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

350 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ201-302230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

350 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ215-302230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

350 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 51 to

57. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ216-302230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

350 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ259-302230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

350 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ260-302230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

350 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ261-302230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

350 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ262-302230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

350 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

25

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather