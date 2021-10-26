TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

_____

055 FPUS54 KLCH 260859

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

359 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

TXZ180-262215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

359 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-262215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

359 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-262215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

359 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-262215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

359 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-262215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

359 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ260-262215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

359 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ261-262215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

359 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-262215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

359 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather