Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

251 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

TXZ180-062230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

251 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ201-062230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

251 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ215-062230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

251 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ216-062230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

251 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ259-062230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

251 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ260-062230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

251 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ261-062230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

251 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ262-062230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

251 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

