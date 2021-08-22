TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 21, 2021

_____

987 FPUS54 KLCH 220844

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

344 AM CDT Sun Aug 22 2021

TXZ180-222215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

344 AM CDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ201-222215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

344 AM CDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ215-222215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

344 AM CDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ216-222215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

344 AM CDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ259-222215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

344 AM CDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ260-222215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

344 AM CDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-222215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

344 AM CDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ262-222215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

344 AM CDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

50

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather