TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 8, 2021 _____ 585 FPUS54 KLCH 090857 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 TXZ180-092230- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ201-092230- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ215-092230- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ216-092230- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ259-092230- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ260-092230- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ261-092230- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ262-092230- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 357 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. $$