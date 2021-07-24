TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 23, 2021 _____ 440 FPUS54 KLCH 240814 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 314 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 TXZ180-242230- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 314 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ201-242230- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 314 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ215-242230- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 314 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ216-242230- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 314 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ259-242230- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 314 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ260-242230- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 314 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ261-242230- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 314 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ262-242230- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 314 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ 06 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather