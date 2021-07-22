TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

338 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

338 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

338 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

338 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

338 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

338 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

338 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

338 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

338 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

