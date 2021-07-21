TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

189 FPUS54 KLCH 210903

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

403 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

TXZ180-212230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

403 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

TXZ201-212230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

403 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ215-212230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

403 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

TXZ216-212230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

403 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

TXZ259-212230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

403 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ260-212230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

403 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ261-212230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

403 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ262-212230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

403 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

