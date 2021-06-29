TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

235 FPUS54 KLCH 290909

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

409 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

TXZ180-292230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

409 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ201-292230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

409 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ215-292230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

409 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ216-292230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

409 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

TXZ259-292230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

409 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ260-292230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

409 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ261-292230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

409 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ262-292230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

409 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

