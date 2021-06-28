TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

350 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

TXZ180-282245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

350 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ201-282245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

350 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ215-282245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

350 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ216-282245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

350 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ259-282245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

350 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ260-282245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

350 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ261-282245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

350 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ262-282245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

350 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

