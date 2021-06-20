TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms and chance

of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

