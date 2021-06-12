TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

_____

276 FPUS54 KLCH 120850

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

350 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

TXZ180-122215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

350 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ201-122215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

350 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ215-122215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

350 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ216-122215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

350 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ259-122215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

350 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ260-122215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

350 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ261-122215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

350 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ262-122215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

350 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather