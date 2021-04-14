TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

131 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

131 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

131 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

131 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

131 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

131 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

131 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

131 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

131 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

