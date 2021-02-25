TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 _____ 751 FPUS54 KLCH 250935 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 335 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 TXZ180-252315- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 335 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ201-252315- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 335 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ215-252315- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 335 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs 69 to 75. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 70 to 76. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 70 to 76. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ216-252315- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 335 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ259-252315- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 335 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ260-252315- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 335 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ261-252315- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 335 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ262-252315- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 335 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ 19 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather