Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 455 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, slight chance of snow showers and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings 15 to 25. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and freezing rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers, freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings 19 to 29. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 11 to 21. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 11 to 21 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ201-162245- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 455 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and freezing rain in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 15 to 25. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ215-162245- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 455 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings 17 to 27. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of freezing rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 15 to 25. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ216-162245- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 455 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 2 to 12 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26. .WEDNESDAY...Showers with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 17 to 27. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ259-162245- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 455 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 6 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds up to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and freezing rain in the morning, then showers, slight chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of freezing rain, slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 13 to 23. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 13 to 23 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ260-162245- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 455 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds up to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain with showers likely in the morning, then showers with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill readings 16 to 26. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and freezing rain in the evening, then slight chance of showers, freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain, snow showers and showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 16 to 26. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ261-162245- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 455 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 1 to 11 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 25. .WEDNESDAY...Showers, freezing rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 17 to 27. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ262-162245- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 455 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 1 to 11 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 25. .WEDNESDAY...Showers with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 17 to 27. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 47s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$