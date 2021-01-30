TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021

457 FPUS54 KLCH 300940

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

340 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

TXZ180-302215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

340 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ201-302215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

340 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ215-302215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

340 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ216-302215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

340 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ259-302215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

340 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ260-302215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

340 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ261-302215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

340 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ262-302215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

340 AM CST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

