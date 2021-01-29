TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 28, 2021 _____ 283 FPUS54 KLCH 291015 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 415 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 TXZ180-292230- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 415 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ201-292230- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 415 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ215-292230- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 415 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ216-292230- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 415 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ259-292230- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 415 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ260-292230- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 415 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ261-292230- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 415 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ262-292230- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 415 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$