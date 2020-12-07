TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020
_____
659 FPUS54 KLCH 070938
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
338 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020
TXZ180-072245-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
338 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ201-072245-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
338 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ215-072245-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
338 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ216-072245-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
338 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ259-072245-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
338 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ260-072245-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
338 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ261-072245-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
338 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming
west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ262-072245-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
338 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming
west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
66
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather