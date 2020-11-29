TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

339 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

339 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

339 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

339 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

339 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

339 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

339 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

339 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

339 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

