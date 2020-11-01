TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020
832 FPUS54 KLCH 010930
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
330 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
TXZ180-012315-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
330 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ201-012315-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
330 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ215-012315-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
330 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ216-012315-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
330 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ259-012315-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
330 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ260-012315-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
330 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to
5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southeast
up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ261-012315-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
330 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming
east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ262-012315-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
330 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
