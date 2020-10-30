TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds up to 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds up to 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds up to 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds up to 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

