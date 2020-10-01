TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

336 FPUS54 KLCH 010913

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

413 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

TXZ180-012215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

413 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ201-012215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

413 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ215-012215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

413 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ216-012215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

413 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-012215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

413 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ260-012215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

413 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ261-012215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

413 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ262-012215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

413 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

