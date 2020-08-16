TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
354 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming north
up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming north
up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
