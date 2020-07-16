TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020
_____
722 FPUS54 KLCH 160757
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
257 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020
TXZ180-162215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
257 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
$$
TXZ201-162215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
257 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings
105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
$$
TXZ215-162215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
257 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
$$
TXZ216-162215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
257 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat
index readings 105 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
106.
$$
TXZ259-162215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
257 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph in the morning becoming light. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
$$
TXZ260-162215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
257 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
$$
TXZ261-162215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
257 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
$$
TXZ262-162215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
257 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
$$
26
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather